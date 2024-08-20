Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EL. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after acquiring an additional 550,355 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.