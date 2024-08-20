Euler (EUL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $92.85 Million

Euler (EUL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00009194 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $92.85 million and $1.24 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

