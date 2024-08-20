Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 10.4% in July

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Down 0.1 %

FRCOY opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. Fast Retailing has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $32.08.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

