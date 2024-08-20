Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Todd P. Ware Purchases 67 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Todd P. Ware bought 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.95 per share, with a total value of $12,391.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,146.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AGM stock opened at $187.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $140.44 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.52.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
