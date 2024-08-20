Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Todd P. Ware Purchases 67 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Todd P. Ware bought 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.95 per share, with a total value of $12,391.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,146.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $187.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $140.44 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.52.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

