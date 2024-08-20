Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Up 4.8%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.85 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 169,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 278,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
