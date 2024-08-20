Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance

Firm Capital Property Trust stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail.

