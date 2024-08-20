Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance
Firm Capital Property Trust stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.
Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile
