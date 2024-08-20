Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 5.77% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $76,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLQL opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

