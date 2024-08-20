Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Freightos Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:CRGOW opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Freightos has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

