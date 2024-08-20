Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of FJTNF stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

