Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
Shares of FJTNF stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.
Fuji Media Company Profile
