FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

FUJIY stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.74.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

