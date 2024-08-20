FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) EVP Sharon L. Jackson Sells 2,400 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $25,464.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 0.8 %

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $198.82 million, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 78,064 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

