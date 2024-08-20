Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 13,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days. Currently, 23.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOGO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo
Gogo Price Performance
GOGO opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. Gogo has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.79.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gogo
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- GeoVax Labs: Is This Micro-Cap Biotech Stock a Boom or a Bust?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Mutual Funds vs ETFs: Key Differences
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Goodyear Tire Stock: Bargain Buy or Time to Junk It?
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.