Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 13,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days. Currently, 23.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Gogo by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,764,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

GOGO opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. Gogo has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

