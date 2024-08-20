Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grenke Price Performance

Shares of GKSGF stock opened at 21.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is 24.25. Grenke has a 1 year low of 21.95 and a 1 year high of 21.95.

Grenke Company Profile

Further Reading

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

