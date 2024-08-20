Greylin Investment Management Inc Has $11.15 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greylin Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,620,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $169.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $384.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

