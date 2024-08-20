Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grifols by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols Price Performance

GRFS opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

About Grifols

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Grifols had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

