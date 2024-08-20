GXChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $28.85 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

