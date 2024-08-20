Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,579.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HNRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

