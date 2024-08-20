Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kellanova by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 548,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $278,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,680,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock worth $47,822,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

