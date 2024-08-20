Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $243.19 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

