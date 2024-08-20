Henry Daubeney Buys 20,000 Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Henry Daubeney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £76,400 ($99,272.35).

OSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 385.47 ($5.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 468.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 438.62. OSB Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.50 ($6.93).

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 10.70 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,923.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on OSB Group from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 580 ($7.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.80) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

