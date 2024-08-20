Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.49% of Heritage Financial worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 133.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HFWA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Heritage Financial stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $771.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.