HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 125,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,846,658.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $156,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQI opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $189.84 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.03.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HireQuest will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

