Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,429 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hormel Foods worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

