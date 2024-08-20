Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) CEO Acquires 25,000 Shares

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) CEO Robb Knie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $16,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,947.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.