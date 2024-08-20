Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Acquires 16 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 16 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 906 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £144.96 ($188.36).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 877 ($11.40) per share, with a total value of £149.09 ($193.72).

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

LON HWDN opened at GBX 907.50 ($11.79) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,970.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 612 ($7.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 956.50 ($12.43). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 899.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 877.18.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,565.22%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.12) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 873.33 ($11.35).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

