Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $158,813,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $353.25 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.48.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.30.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

