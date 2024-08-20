IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $496.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

