Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Carey Ng Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Carey Ng purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of IMMX opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.17. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth $75,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

