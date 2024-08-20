Immix Biopharma’s (IMMX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

IMMX opened at $2.09 on Monday. Immix Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

