Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

Immuneering Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.25.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

