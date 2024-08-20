Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.
NASDAQ IMRX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.25.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
