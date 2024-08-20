Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 258.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth about $9,266,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth about $11,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 100.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMUX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

