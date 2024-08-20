Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Update

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Stock Performance

IMCR opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMCR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

