Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBOC. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000.

Shares of XBOC stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.28.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

