Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells 2,232 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,785,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DAWN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

