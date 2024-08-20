Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $160,712.42 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Trade Desk stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 256.61, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 152,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

