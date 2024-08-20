Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $160,712.42 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Trade Desk Trading Up 1.2 %
Trade Desk stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 256.61, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 152,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
