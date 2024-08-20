Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,785 shares of company stock worth $240,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,472,000 after purchasing an additional 566,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,906,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after acquiring an additional 412,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 268,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 222,614 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of IAS opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IAS

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.