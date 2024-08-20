Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 396,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 517.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 12.2% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 73,662 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 481,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 98,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $296.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

