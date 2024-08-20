Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $402,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJS opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.