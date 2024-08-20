Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,712 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $143,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.