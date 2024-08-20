iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 12,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,362,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

