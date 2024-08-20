iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 563,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $61,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $116.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.