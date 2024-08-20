iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,638.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,877.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 413,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.