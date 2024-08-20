iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 3.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

