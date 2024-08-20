iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $114,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Ashford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 370,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.