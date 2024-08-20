iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $27,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF stock opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $70.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38.

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

