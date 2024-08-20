Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of ITRN opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

