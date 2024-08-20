Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $554.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

