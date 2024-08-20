J.Safra Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.1% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,065 shares of company stock worth $23,051,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.