Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,227 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $27,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.83. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

