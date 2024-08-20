Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after buying an additional 3,139,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,532,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $169.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

